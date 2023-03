As previously noted, Alexa Bliss revealed that she had a procedure done to treat basal cell carcinoma on her face. Alexa shared a photo on Twitter of the stitches and noted that they are “healing up quite nicely.”

stitches and piercings are healing up quite nicely 🥰 pic.twitter.com/OxTQSa8nG5 — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) March 25, 2023