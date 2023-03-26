Thunder Rosa releases second single from upcoming album

Mar 26, 2023 - by James Walsh

Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa shared a clip from the recording of her second single from her upcoming music album on Twitter. You can check out the new clip below.

Thunder Rosa wrote in the caption, “Recording my second single of my album. More music soon. #music #NewMusic #Musica #MusicaRanchera”

