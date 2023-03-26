Spoilers: 3/25/26 Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results
Results from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada:
Brian Myers defeated Jack Price (BTI Match)
El Reverso defeated Johnny Swinger (BTI Match)
Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) defeated TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)
Winner challenges for X Division title at Rebellion: Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham ended in a no contest after Trey Miguel interfered.
Jody Threat defeated Tara Rising
Tommy Dreamer, Yuya Uemura & Darren McCarty defeated Bully Ray, Jason Hotch & John Skyler
Eddie Edwards defeated PCO with help from Alisha Edwards
Kenny King defeated Frankie Kazarian
Laredo Kid defeated Lince Dorado, Black Taurus & Rich Swann.
Laredo Kid returned to #ImpactWrestling at last night’s tapings. pic.twitter.com/CAoTgVDUnB
— (@WrestlingCovers) March 26, 2023
Taylor Wilde defeated JesSicka
Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango defeated Sami Callihan & Alan Angles
Miyu Yamashita defeated Killer Kelly
Tasha Steelz defeated Gisele Shaw
Rhino and Heath defeated Raj Singh and Shera
