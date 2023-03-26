Spoilers: 3/25/26 Impact Wrestling TV Taping Results

Results from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada:

Brian Myers defeated Jack Price (BTI Match)

El Reverso defeated Johnny Swinger (BTI Match)

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) defeated TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito)

Winner challenges for X Division title at Rebellion: Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham ended in a no contest after Trey Miguel interfered.

Jody Threat defeated Tara Rising

Tommy Dreamer, Yuya Uemura & Darren McCarty defeated Bully Ray, Jason Hotch & John Skyler

Eddie Edwards defeated PCO with help from Alisha Edwards

Kenny King defeated Frankie Kazarian

Laredo Kid defeated Lince Dorado, Black Taurus & Rich Swann.

Taylor Wilde defeated JesSicka

Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango defeated Sami Callihan & Alan Angles

Miyu Yamashita defeated Killer Kelly

Tasha Steelz defeated Gisele Shaw

Rhino and Heath defeated Raj Singh and Shera

credit: Rajah.com