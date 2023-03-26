Rousey critiques the booking of her feud with Liv Morgan

– In a post on her Instagram account, Ronda Rousey shared a clip from her Ronda On the Road vlog from September 2022. However, in the caption of the post, Rousey critiqued the booking of her feud with former SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan at the time. She wrote the following:

“Imagine what our @yaonlylivvonce feud could have been if we weren’t hamstrung by a bunch of octogenarians who still think they know how to be hip while putting less than 5 minutes of thought a week into each women’s storyline… 🤔 new #RondaOnTheRoad”

At WWE Money in the Bank 2022, Liv Morgan cashed in her briefcase she won that night to win the SmackDown Women’s Title from Rousey. Rousey later defeated Morgan at Extreme Rules in October to regain the title.