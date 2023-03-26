Over 124,000 WrestleMania 39 tickets distributed so far

With one week to go, WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium is continuing to sell thousands of tickets and the show has now surpassed a combined 124,000 tickets sold with this week seeing a nice jump in sales.

WrestleMania 39 night one is currently at 62,351 tickets while night two is at 62,961 tickets distributed. SoFi Stadium is right now set up for 64,213 seats so both nights are shy of 2,000 tickets away of a sellout. The latest numbers were reported by @WrestleTix ticket tracking service.

It is believed that WWE will eventually expand SoFi Stadium for over 70,000 seats each night and if they keep on selling tickets at this rate, that’s a very easily achievable goal.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.