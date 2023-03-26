Notes on Cody Rhodes and Booker T

– Cody’s personalized weigh belt he will wear at Wrestlemania 39 for his title match against Roman Reigns, inscribed with all of the wrestling promotions he worked for, while he was away from WWE.

In many respects I’m alone out there, but also I’m not…carry it with you, all of it #WrestleMania @WWE @SoFiStadium pic.twitter.com/IYJDoWsRPL — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) March 26, 2023

– As previously noted, AEW star CM Punk wrote an Instagram story about his matches against Jon Moxley in the summer of 2022 but then deleted it. During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said the following in regards to Punk calling out Chris Jericho and writer Dave Meltzer…

“One thing about insider information and stuff like that, brother, it just goes to show me what this business is. Where you’re talking about the business, and giving all of the insider information to the fans that watch. They’re the ones that are writing your check. That’s the dumbest thing I could ever imagine in my life! Certain terms being used in that little soliloquy… It just amazes me how childish these guys really are. I was reading that CM Punk wants to make a return to AEW. If he does, that [the Instagram post]’s not the way to go about it.”

“Chris Jericho has been the most professional guy in the company thus far.”

