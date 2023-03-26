Notes on Cody and Brandi Rhodes, Jake Roberts, and Becky Lynch

– In a recent interview with Amy Nemmity of WrestleJoy, Cody Rhodes disclosed that his wife Brandi would be at WrestleMania 39. However, he explained that she would not be involved in the show.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke on the Tommy Tiernan Show to help promote WrestleMania 39. Lynch revealed how long she plans to keep on Wrestling for before she decides to hang up her boots. She said “Well I started (wrestling) 21 years ago and so, I still have a few more years left in me… (And then there will come a time) to hang up the boots, yeah.”

– Jake Roberts Thought Vader Smelled Too Bad To Be WWE Champion..

“He smelled too bad,” Jake Roberts said on “The Snake Pit.” When it was brought up that Vader’s ring gear may be the reason behind the stench coming from the big man, Roberts shot that idea down. “Ring gear my ass, it was him. Yeah, big smelly man”.