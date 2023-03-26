New match announced for Raw

Mar 26, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

This Monday night on Raw, the Men’s Fatal 4-Way Tag Team WrestleMania Showcase Match will get a preview like no other as the teams combine for an Eight-Man Tag Team Match.

The Street Profits will team with Braun Strowman and Ricochet to take on Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders.

The Street Profits and Strowman & Ricochet recently had a backstage confrontation on SmackDown, further upping the intrigue for this match.
Who will gain the momentum on their way to WrestleMania?

Find out this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

