New match announced for Raw
This Monday night on Raw, the Men’s Fatal 4-Way Tag Team WrestleMania Showcase Match will get a preview like no other as the teams combine for an Eight-Man Tag Team Match.
The Street Profits will team with Braun Strowman and Ricochet to take on Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders.
The Street Profits and Strowman & Ricochet recently had a backstage confrontation on SmackDown, further upping the intrigue for this match.
Who will gain the momentum on their way to WrestleMania?
