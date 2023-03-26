Mark Henry thinks Raw’s main draw is Cody Rhodes

In a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Hall of Famer Mark Henry commented on the return of Cody Rhodes to WWE Raw and explained why he feels the wrestler has justifiably become the latest face of the show (per Wrestling Inc). Henry also shared his advice for WWE going forward: keep promoting Rhodes to pull in viewers. You can read a few highlights below.

On what Rhodes has that makes him such a huge draw for Raw: “That’s saying a lot when you got Roman Reigns, you know, on the ballot. I mean, there’s a load of talent that we’re seeing that this guy is taking precedence over, and that means something. Like, he moves the needle, and he’s everything now that is kind of looked at in the office as somebody that can carry the load.”

On why WWE needs to keep pushing Rhodes to the forefront: “He’s the suit-wearing, professionally polished personified thing that Vince [McMahon] loves so much. As well as, why would you bring in somebody with the aura of Cody Rhodes, where he came from in that company [AEW], and not push that guy to the moon? If you don’t, it’s a bad investment.”