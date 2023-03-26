Josh Alexander to take break from social media during recovery

Josh Alexander, the now former Impact World champion, wrote that he is taking a break from social media to concentrate on getting better following surgery and spend more time with his family.

Alexander said that the only time he’s missed in his career was for his second neck surgery and in those nine months off, he had enough time to reflect and plan to come back and right any wrong he had previously done.

“In 7 yrs since coming back from that I’ve left it all in the ring every damn time. Wether 5, 50, 500 or 5000 in attendance you always got everything I had,” Alexander wrote.

“I love this sport, this business. Whatever you want to call it. Now out indefinitely with a torn tricep you can bet I’ll make the best of this time off too. I will be back and when I am I’ll be better than ever before,” he continued.

Alexander surrendered the Impact World title earlier this week and a new champion will be crowned at the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view.