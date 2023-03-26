Cora Jade Update

It is being reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that NXT Superstar Cora Jade has been sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

The last time we saw Jade in a match on NXT programming was back in January for New Year’s Evil where she competed in the number one contender Battle Royal. During this match she started a feud with Lyra Valkyria and was set to continue to feud in a singles match the week after. That match did not take place and we have not seen Jade since. She wrestled one live event since in January against Roxanne Perez in a losing effort.

Since then, Jade has been sharing photos of her time on the indie scene as Elayna Black. The only comment she has made about her status is she will return when she is ready. She has previously changed her profile photo on Twitter to just black and currently has deactivated her account.

Source: Wrestling Observer