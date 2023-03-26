Arianna Grace to compete in the 2023 Miss Universe Canada pageant

Injured “WWE NXT” superstar Arianna Grace is set to compete in the 2023 Miss Universe Canada pageant.

Grace took to Twitter to thank WWE for allowing her to participate in the beauty pageant as she rehabs from her knee injury.

“Excited to share I will be competing in this years Miss Universe Canada!!!!! thankful to my work place for allowing me to do this while rehabbing my injury,” Grace tweeted on Saturday.

The Miss Universe Canada pageant will take place in May, with the winner being sent to the Miss Universe pageant.

Grace has been out of action since tearing an ACL and meniscus in her knee last October. The 27-year-old would subsequently undergo surgery to repair the injury, the recovery time for which typically ranges from 9 to 12 months for most athletes. Santino Marella, the father of Grace, said in an interview last November that his daughter was “hopeful for a spring return to the ring” while describing the ordeal as a “waiting game.”

