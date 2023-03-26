Alcohol may have played part in the sudden death of Sara Lee says family source

PEOPLE.COM is reporting that alcohol may have played a significant part in former WWE and Tough Enough star Sara Lee’s sudden death last year.

A source close to the family told PEOPLE that Lee was “heavily drinking” the night she passed away.

The 30-year-old was found dead by her husband who had just come back from work in Orlando. “He took the kids somewhere and came back and found her. It was sudden,” the source told PEOPLE. “It wasn’t intentional and it was accidental.”

The same person said that there was never any sign that Lee would think of doing something like this in the past.

Lee passed away on October 6, 2022. An official cause of death was never released