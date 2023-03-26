3/25/23 WWE NXT house show results from Sanford, FL
– Nathan Frazer d Dante Chen
– Sol Ruca d Lola Vice
@SolRucaWWE is amazing#NXTSanford pic.twitter.com/CAJ955pLh6
— Jonsey (@Fan_Of_Wrestlin) March 26, 2023
– Ivy Nile vs Tatum Paxley : Match ends in Double Count Out. Nile and Paxley had to be separated by officials.
– Valentina Feroz d Elektra Lopez.
– Pretty Deadly cuts a promo and are challenged by Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Pretty Deadly refuses, but Gallus accepts and we have a tag team match.
– Gallus : Wolfgang and Mark Coffey d Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. After the match, Pretty Deadly attacks Gallus, only to be chased out of the ring.
– Kayden Carter d Tiana Caffey
Jenna News Network's
Photographer OG
Rich 📸 @richschellhase
just snapped pics of
Tiana Caffey @t_iana_ making her in ring Debut at the #WWENXT house show #NXTSanford https://t.co/8IlZwnaMwJ pic.twitter.com/ncRY1EfMw8
— Jenna ♥️CoraRoxanneBillie♥️ (@StanCRB) March 26, 2023
– Tavion Heights and Damion Kemp d Oro Mensah and Odyssey Jones
– The Grayson Waller Effect with Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams
“I don’t even want to beat you Johnny, I want to hurt you.”
Wow. @GraysonWWE sent a brutal message to @JohnnyGargano as we head toward #StandAndDeliver 😳#WWENXT #NXTSanford pic.twitter.com/6XicRh2leR
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 26, 2023
– Andre Chase wins a Sanford Rumble and a Future NXT Title Match.
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM