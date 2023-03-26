3/25/23 WWE NXT house show results from Sanford, FL

– Nathan Frazer d Dante Chen

– Sol Ruca d Lola Vice

– Ivy Nile vs Tatum Paxley : Match ends in Double Count Out. Nile and Paxley had to be separated by officials.

– Valentina Feroz d Elektra Lopez.

– Pretty Deadly cuts a promo and are challenged by Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. Pretty Deadly refuses, but Gallus accepts and we have a tag team match.

– Gallus : Wolfgang and Mark Coffey d Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. After the match, Pretty Deadly attacks Gallus, only to be chased out of the ring.

– Kayden Carter d Tiana Caffey

– Tavion Heights and Damion Kemp d Oro Mensah and Odyssey Jones

– The Grayson Waller Effect with Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

– Andre Chase wins a Sanford Rumble and a Future NXT Title Match.

