3/25/23 WWE house show results from Salt Lake City, UT

– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) d Chelsea Green / Becky Lynch

– Bronson Reed d Johnny Gargano

– Asuka and Michin ( Mia Yim ) defeated Damage Control : Io Sky and Dakota Kai

– Cody Rhodes / Braun Strowman / Ricochet defeated The Bloodline : Jimmy and Jey Uso / Solo Sikoa : Rhodes pins Jey Uso.

Cody having Samantha announce him, Braun and Ricochet as #WWESaltLakeCity’s 6 man tag team champions 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eS8OrZZ9FW — Amanda Stan Account (@RomanMoxFan2010) March 26, 2023

– The Brawling Brutes : Ridge Holland and Butch / Sheamus d The Imperium : Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci / GUNTHER

– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Charlotte Flair (c) d Sonya DeVille / Liv Morgan

– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) defeated Seth Rollins

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM