3/25/23 WWE house show results from Salt Lake City, UT
– WWE Raw Women’s Title: Bianca Belair (c) d Chelsea Green / Becky Lynch
– Bronson Reed d Johnny Gargano
– Asuka and Michin ( Mia Yim ) defeated Damage Control : Io Sky and Dakota Kai
– Cody Rhodes / Braun Strowman / Ricochet defeated The Bloodline : Jimmy and Jey Uso / Solo Sikoa : Rhodes pins Jey Uso.
Cody having Samantha announce him, Braun and Ricochet as #WWESaltLakeCity’s 6 man tag team champions 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eS8OrZZ9FW
— Amanda Stan Account (@RomanMoxFan2010) March 26, 2023
– The Brawling Brutes : Ridge Holland and Butch / Sheamus d The Imperium : Ludwig Kaiser / Giovanni Vinci / GUNTHER
– WWE Smackdown Women’s Title : Charlotte Flair (c) d Sonya DeVille / Liv Morgan
– WWE U.S. Title : Austin Theory (c) defeated Seth Rollins
🔥🔥🔥🔥 #WWESaltLakeCity was in a singing mood to end the night! @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/twSwSqAaiS
— WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2023
source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM