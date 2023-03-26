3/23/23 Impact Wrestling Viewership

Impact Wrestling on AXS TV drew 113,000 viewers this week, their biggest audience since the January 19 episode. In the 18-49 demo, Impact pulled a 0.03, the highest since October 13, 2022 and ranked #116 on the top 150 cable chart for the night.

