The hit ABC game show, Wheel of Fortune announced that March 27-31 will be known as WWE Week as part of WrestleMania Hollywood week.

The show will be hosting multiple superstars throughout the week for a Wheel of Fortune Tournament.

Superstars to be featured are Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston & Big E), Austin Theory, The Miz, Bayley, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Natalya & Carmella.