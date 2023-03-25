Vickie Guerrero wishes she was involved in the Rey/Dominik storyline

Vickie Guerrero, who is reportedly still under contract to AEW until July of 2023, appeared on The Whole Story podcast and discussed Rey Mysterio’s storyline with his son Dominik…

“My only reaction is that I wish I was part of it! I just think ‘Man, they’re having so much fun… Dominik and Rhea have always texted me, and we talked back and forth, and they’ve always had my support.”

Vickie also commented on Dominik looking like Eddie…

“It was remarkable how much they looked alike. I told Dominik ‘You have this honorary position of having Eddie live in the storyline, and you have my support.’”

