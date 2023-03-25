Notes on Matt Cardona and KAIRI

– While speaking with WrestlingInc, Matt Cardona talked about the possibility of making his return to WWE. Cardona stated that he believes he will return to WWE eventually in the future. So when I got released from WWE, ever since that day, my goal has not been, oh, what can I do to go back?

What do I need to do to impress people to get back there? No, that’s not my goal. But I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle at Madison Square Garden again, or I never wanted to have a WrestleMania moment again. Of course I do. So will Matt Cardona ever go home? I think eventually, but not as Zack Ryder, because Zack Ryder is dead.

– KAIRI is a free agent.

Via her translator: “She would like to go anywhere possible and she would like to go back to the US.

When asked who Kairi would like to wrestle in the US: “Saraya, Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Asuka, Io, Bayley, Shayna Baszler, everyone.”