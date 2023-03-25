News on Jon Moxley, Davey Richards, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa

– AEW’s Jon Moxley will now take on NJPW Strong’s Alex Coughlin at Josh Barnett’s “BloodSport” on March 30th in Los Angeles, CA, after Mox’s original opponent, Davey Richards announced his retirement last week.

Coughlin threw down the gauntlet, it's been discussed, and the lines have now been redrawn. Your declaration of war is approved: Alex Coughlin vs Jon Moxley at Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport 9 https://t.co/SJGSaLO1Yu pic.twitter.com/JPzmUXKiiw — (@JoshLBarnett) March 24, 2023

– While speaking to Catch Club, Johnny Gargano was asked about the possibility of getting his team with Tommaso Ciampa back together. It seems that is not out of the question as long as the two are on the same roster. You never know. I think as long as me and Ciampa are in the same company, or even in wrestling in general, we’ll always be linked together. And there was always that idea of what would happen if DIY was on RAW and SmackDown. The amount of dream matches that could come of that. And I think we haven’t scratched the surface of that yet.