Missy Hyatt says there were plans for her to go to WWE with Austin and Pillman

Missy Hyatt recently noted that there were plans for her to go to WWE with Steve Austin & Brian Pillman in order to “do the Hollywood Blonds” team there. Hyatt was a guest on GAW TV and during a discussion of one of Bryan Pillman Memorial shows, Hyatt said that the three wanted to go to WWE and do Austin and Pillman’s WCW tag team personas there, but that the contracts didn’t line up properly in terms of end dates.

“I loved Brian,” Hyatt said (per Wrestling Inc). “I loved him. Me, Brian, and Steve Austin were going to WWE. We were going to do the Hollywood Blonds up there, but all of our contracts were [up] at different times and we couldn’t get out of our contracts to go to WWE, so I missed that boat. But I missed so many boats.”

Austin and Pillman were the most well-known version of the Hollywood Blonds team, appearing on WCW TV and having a run with the NWA/WCW World Tag Team Championships during their 1993 run together. They split up a few times during their run in WCW, Austin would eventually end up in WWE in 1995 while Pillman ended up there in 1996 — in both cases, following short runs in ECW. Hyatt also went to ECW after leaving WCW in 1995, debuting in ECW the year after. However, she did not end up in WWE afterward.