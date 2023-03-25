Chris Masters on facing Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania if given the opportunity, Tyrus

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

I wanted to pass on the interview that Chris Van Vliet did with Chris Masters on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet. He talks about Bobby Lashley reacting to the last interview Chris Masters did with Chris Van Vliet, wanting to face Lashley at WrestleMania, the upcoming title match against Tyrus at NWA 312, his view on Tyrus as NWA World Heavyweight Champion and more.

On Bobby Lashley reacting to the previous interview:

“Yes, he did [react to the last interview]. And I just noticed today that Wyatt is out for WrestleMania. So Bobby, he is looking for an opponent and I told Bobby under his Instagram posts that I left that date open for him. So maybe one day, we will get this Hurt Lock, Master Lock match. Believe me, I’m pushing for it. But um, you know, couple loose ends I got to tie up there.”

On facing Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania if given the opportunity:

“I mean, it would be really cool. But it’s one of those things where oh my gosh, it’s just so, it feels so far fetched that it could actually happen. But like, if it did, I mean, just imagine the surprise, it would be like. Let’s just say he didn’t have an opponent, and they didn’t know. Although, you know, I have a feeling they could fill that spot. Obviously they have a big talent roster. But you know, it definitely be a very interesting surprise to out of nowhere have a Hurt Lock vs. Master Lock. But it would kind of hurt to not be able to properly build it either if we weren’t able to do that, because, you know, the build for that thing would be freaking great. You know, Full Nelson versus Full Nelson. And, you know, I have so many ideas just based on the fact that he is still as big as he is, and I’m much different. So I mean, the matchup would just be completely different.”

On the upcoming NWA Championship match against Tyrus:

“Yeah. You know, Chris, I mean, quite frankly, we spoke it into existence. A lot of people are wondering what the heck is Chris Adonis, Chris Masters doing back here. But yes, we did speak it into existence. From my perspective, I feel like I’ve been one of the best wrestlers in the game for the last year. And it’s just taken everybody else this long to kind of catch up. So like, I’ve seen this all in my head and it doesn’t surprise me. But it is nice to have hard work pay off. And you know, based on our last interview that I’ve put everything into professional wrestling and being the best professional wrestler, and to see it pay dividends in the form of a world title match with Tyrus on pay-per-view, is pretty cool.”

On Tyrus being the NWA World Heavyweight Champion:

“Well, here’s the thing. What as he calls them, the trolls, what I will give him is this. What the, as he would call them, the trolls, don’t understand, is Tyrus does love professional wrestling. He does have a love for [it]. But what he doesn’t understand is the trolls. It’s not they’re not woke, it’s not a right or left thing, it’s a professional wrestling thing. And quite frankly, the wrestling fans are resentful of a guy who comes in to, or back into professional wrestling, as kind of, say, a side hustle. Or, you know, let’s put it this way. If he lost the NWA title, he’d be just fine because he’d be out there hosting Greg Gutfeld, he’d be doing his thing on Fox News. And you know, the wrestling audience, what it comes down to is they want the best wrestler in that position, and they want the best wrestler holding the most prestigious title in professional wrestling. And quite frankly, they don’t think that Tyrus fits the bill.”