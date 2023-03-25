Andre Battle Royal & more on next week’s Smackdown

WWE has announced that the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will return to the final Smackdown before WrestleMania this year. The following 28 wrestlers were announced for the Battle Royal – Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Madcap Moss, Karrion Kross, Bronson Reed, LA Knight, Elias, Angel, Humberto, Top Dolla, Ashante Thee Adonis, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano, Dolph Ziggler, Ridge Holland, Butch, Rick Boogs, Mustafa Ali, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Mace, Mansoor, Xavier Woods, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander.

The second match announced for next Friday is Sheamus & Drew McIntyre vs. Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci. GUNTHER will be at ringside for his partners to try and intimidate Sheamus & McIntyre before their Intercontinental Championship triple threat at WrestleMania.

Also for next week’s Smackdown, WWE announced one final showdown between Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns before they compete for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

Next week’s Smackdown airs from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Right after the broadcast ends WWE will stream the 2023 Hall of Fame induction ceremony from the same arena.