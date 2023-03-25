3/24/23 WWE NXT house show results from Ft. Pierce, FL

– Zoey Stark defeated Leah Mitchell

– Eddy Thorpe d Von Wagner

– Lyra Valkyria and Dani Palmer defeated Lash Legend and Sarah Baer

The latest female to make their in ring debut is Sarah Baer. She was signed last August and is the third female of her class to debut after Dani Palmer and Lola Vice. 📸: @BeastWrestler21 #NXTFtPierce #NXTFortPierce pic.twitter.com/r3sFLdHsnf — kelsey (@itsmekelsey_x) March 25, 2023

– Dijak d Myles Borne

– Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

– Thea Hail ( w/ Andre Chase and Duke Hudson ) d Lola Vice

– Tyler Bate defeated Tiller Bucktrot

– NXT Women’s TagTeam Title : Kiana James and Fallon Henley (c) vs Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre : Match Goes to A No Contest After a Brawl Breaks Out

– NXT Champion Bron Breaker wins a 4-way match to retain his championship : Others were Josh Briggs, Tony D’Angelo and Andre Chase.

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM