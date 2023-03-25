3/24/23 WWE NXT house show results from Ft. Pierce, FL

Mar 25, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: @jimmyv3

– Zoey Stark defeated Leah Mitchell

– Eddy Thorpe d Von Wagner

– Lyra Valkyria and Dani Palmer defeated Lash Legend and Sarah Baer

– Dijak d Myles Borne

– Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams defeated Pretty Deadly: Elton Prince and Kit Wilson

– Thea Hail ( w/ Andre Chase and Duke Hudson ) d Lola Vice

– Tyler Bate defeated Tiller Bucktrot

– NXT Women’s TagTeam Title : Kiana James and Fallon Henley (c) vs Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre : Match Goes to A No Contest After a Brawl Breaks Out

– NXT Champion Bron Breaker wins a 4-way match to retain his championship : Others were Josh Briggs, Tony D’Angelo and Andre Chase.

source: WRESTLING BODYSLAM . COM

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Clara Carreras

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal