WWE takes over SoFi Stadium as construction for WrestleMania kicks off

WWE has taken over the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, to begin preparation for WrestleMania 39.

Videos and photos have already been published as hundreds of workers began construction to transform the stadium in a WWE arena. Several cranes have moved in as early work to erect the massive stage are underway.

The full setup is expected to be ready by Thursday or Friday.

Meanwhile, SoFi Stadium have released additional 8 or 12 person all-inclusive suites for both nights which include VIP parking, entry, food, and beverage. For more information go to http://bit.ly/WrestleManiaSuites23.