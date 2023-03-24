Update on tonight’s Smackdown lineup

WWE has announced two new segments for tonight’s SmackDown – a WrestleMania 39 contract signing with Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, plus The KO Show with Kevin Owens and guest Sami Zayn.

Here is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s show in Las Vegas-

* The KO Show with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

* WrestleMania 39 contract signing for Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight

* The Mysterio Family will appear as Dominik Mysterio asks his mom for permission to wrestle his dad at WrestleMania