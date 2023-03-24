Update on The Mysterios

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature the entire Mysterio Family – Dominik Mysterio, 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, plus his wife Angie and daughter Aaliyah. Dominik noted on this week’s RAW that he will be at SmackDown to ask his mother for permission to do the WrestleMania 39 match with his father. Dominik has challenged Rey for weeks, but Rey keeps turning him down because he said that will be a disgrace as a father.

WWE still has not officially announced Mysterio vs. Mysterio for WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there may be an angle between father and son at next Friday’s WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, meaning the match will be announced late.

There’s also been talk of shooting the angle to confirm Mysterio vs. Mysterio on Night 1 of WrestleMania, then doing the actual match on Night 2. It’s also possible that they shoot the angle to confirm the match at the Hall of Fame.