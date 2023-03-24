Update on Andrade, Castagnoli vs. Kingston announced for Supercard of Honor

Mar 24, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Update on Andrade via Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Andrade is still recovering from surgery. He suffered a torn pectoral injury during a match last fall, and had surgery in late November. He’s not expected to be ready until the Spring or early summer, at least.”

– Announced tonight:

additionally…

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Zayda Steel

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal