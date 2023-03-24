Update on Andrade, Castagnoli vs. Kingston announced for Supercard of Honor
– Update on Andrade via Wrestling Observer Radio:
“Andrade is still recovering from surgery. He suffered a torn pectoral injury during a match last fall, and had surgery in late November. He’s not expected to be ready until the Spring or early summer, at least.”
I'm very honored to be a voice actor in a very special @HBOMAX animated short called Yellowbird.
It's a project very near to my heart, available to stream today in the "Only You" collection. pic.twitter.com/aTgZSSVV80
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) March 24, 2023
– Announced tonight:
Claudio vs Kingston for the ROH World Championship is official for Supercard Of Honor! #RingOfHonor #WatchROH pic.twitter.com/lzvYbg0FOr
— (@WrestlingCovers) March 24, 2023
additionally…
Next Friday, March 31#ROH Supercard of Honor
Los Angeles, CA, Galen Center
AAA Mega Championship@vikingo_aaa vs @KomandercrMX
Next Friday, live on ppv from Los Angeles, @luchalibreaaa Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo will come to @ringofhonor to defend his title vs Komander! pic.twitter.com/Q8L0sAuix6
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 24, 2023