The Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time

The WWE and WWF has seen some of the most incredible wrestlers of all time. Accurately ranking the top greatest of all time legends is no easy task.

The Top Iconic WWE Wrestlers Of All Time

Bring up the most iconic WWE/WWF wrestlers of all time and there is bound to be some furious debate. The problem is that there have been so many iconic wrestlers that its’ difficult to settle on a definitive greatest of all time. Though, most can at least agree on a list of the top 5. As to which wrestler ranks where on the list is a debate all of its own.

These are the top 5 greatest wrestlers of all time.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

There are few wrestlers that have become synonymous with the WWE. But even mention the WWE and it will only be a matter of time before Stone Cold Steve Austin is also brought up. His entrance music was legendary, his moves incredible, and even his verbal banter with other wrestlers was perfect.

Stone Cold dominated the 90s, more or less standing tall above most of the competition. If he is the best ever in the ring is debatable, but few will argue that he was a legend that deserves every bit of praise poured upon him.

Shawn Michaels

Say what you will about Shawn Michaels and his rather egocentric entrance music, but when he got in the ring there was virtually nothing he couldn’t do. His athleticism and grasp of martial arts was absolutely astounding, with Michaels being arguably the best wrestler that has ever set foot in the ring.

Beyond just being a wrestling powerhouse Michaels went above and beyond in enchanting the crowd. Over his decades long career he went back and forth between heel and face so many times it was almost absurd.

The Rock

Yes, every list of iconic wrestlers is going to include Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. But why shouldn’t it? What The Rock has achieved over his lengthily career as a wrestler is nothing short of profound. He all but became a hero of the people, being perhaps the most adored face in the business.

But then when you call your finisher The People’s Elbow it certainly won’t be long before your poster is on the wall of every preteenager in the world. Sure, Dwayne Johnson may have long since left the WWE for Hollywood glitz and glamour, but for many, he’ll always be the guy that demands to know if you can smell what he’s cooking.

Hulk Hogan

Whatever you think of Hulk Hogan now, there is no question that he was a wrestling powerhouse that dominated the 80s and early 90s. From lunchboxes to WWF pyjamas and Hulk Hogan pencil boxes, it’s easy to forget that there was a time when Hulk Hogan was the superhero of the 80s. He might not have been a great actor, and the less said about his recent reputation the better, but Hulk Hogan is still a greatest of all time.