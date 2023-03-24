Taya Valkyrie written off Impact television

Taya Valkyrie was finally written off Impact television last night during the latest episode on AXS TV.

An angle which was shot backstage saw Valkyrie and Jessicka searching for the new Impact Knockouts Tag Team champions The Coven when they stumbled upon a casket. A hand popped out from the casket and grabbed Valkyrie, dragging her inside. The casket then closed, marking the end of Taya’s latest run with the company.

“Well, what can I say. To the men and women of @impactwrestling, you’ve been such an enormous part of life for the last 6 years,” Valkyrie wrote in a post on social media.

“You’ve all had such a huge part in picking me up when I’m down, being my biggest cheerleaders and truly proving that sometimes, family is chosen. I love each and everyone of you,” she continued.

Taya thanked those at Impact for welcoming her back, helping her rediscover herself when she was truly broken and allowing her to just be her.

“Death Dollz, our bond is one that can never be broken. The last year with you two has been a highlight of my career and I owe you both the world. It’s not goodbye, it’s just see you all down the road,” she concluded.