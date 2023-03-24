Several updates to the WrestleMania 39 lineup

WWE has announced that United States Champion Austin Theory vs. John Cena will open up Night One of WrestleMania 39 next Saturday.

WWE has also confirmed Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio for WrestleMania. The match was confirmed on tonight’s Smackdown. Smackdown also saw Natalya & Shotzi defeat Xia Li & Lacey Evans to qualify for the Women’s Showcase Fatal 4 Way. After the match, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler announced that they will also be in the Fatal 4 Way. The final team will qualify some time next week.

Here is the updated lineup for WrestleMania 39, which is scheduled for Saturday 4/1 and Sunday 4/2 from So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Rhea Ripley

Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat: GUNTHER (C) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs. John Cena (Night One Opening Match)

Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor

Showcase Match: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi & Natalya vs. 1 team to be announced

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night 1 Confirmed)

WrestleMania Host: The Miz