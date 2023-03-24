Several updates to the WrestleMania 39 lineup
WWE has announced that United States Champion Austin Theory vs. John Cena will open up Night One of WrestleMania 39 next Saturday.
WWE has also confirmed Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio for WrestleMania. The match was confirmed on tonight’s Smackdown. Smackdown also saw Natalya & Shotzi defeat Xia Li & Lacey Evans to qualify for the Women’s Showcase Fatal 4 Way. After the match, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler announced that they will also be in the Fatal 4 Way. The final team will qualify some time next week.
Here is the updated lineup for WrestleMania 39, which is scheduled for Saturday 4/1 and Sunday 4/2 from So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (C) vs. Cody Rhodes
Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs. Asuka
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Rhea Ripley
Intercontinental Championship Triple Threat: GUNTHER (C) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn
United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs. John Cena (Night One Opening Match)
Hell in a Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor
Showcase Match: Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi & Natalya vs. 1 team to be announced
Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY vs. Trish Stratus, Lita & Becky Lynch
Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul (Night 1 Confirmed)
WrestleMania Host: The Miz