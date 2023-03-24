Ronda Rousey confirms recent injury

Ronda Rousey took to Instagram today and confirmed that she suffered a fractured radius, or an elbow fracture, while wrestling at the WWE live event in Rockford, IL on February 26. Rousey teamed with Shayna Baszler to defeat Natalya and Tegan Nox that night.

Rousey noted that doctors are not letting her compete right now. She wrote, “The only thing saving these chicks now are the doctors not letting me compete. Well ladies, they can’t keep me away forever, I’m not moping, vengeance is coming.”

Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 status has been up in the air. At one point it was reported that Rousey and Baszler would challenge for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles at the big event, then it was reported that they would be a part of the Women’s Showcase Fatal 4 Way at WrestleMania. There’s no word yet on if Rousey will be cleared in time, but we should know more after tonight’s SmackDown and next week’s go-home show.

Here is Rousey’s full IG post-