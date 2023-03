Notes on Tyson Fury and Akira Tozawa

– Congratulations to Akira Tozawa on the birth of his beautiful baby girl…

We are happy to announce the arrival of our baby girl, Ten!! 無事に産まれてきてくれてありがとう。

大事に育ててくれた妻にも感謝です。

— Akira Tozawa (@TozawaAkira) March 24, 2023

– Tyson Fury has confirmed on Instagram that he and his wife Paris are expecting their seventh child.