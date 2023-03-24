Notes on Mickie James and Luchasaurus

– As previously reported, AEW is dealing with a lawsuit filed by Composite Effects LLC dealing with the mask of Luchasaurus. According to Composite Effects, they created Luchasaurus’ mask and AEW is merchandising it without their permission. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston is now reporting that AEW is seeking to have five of the six counts raised by Composite Effects to be dismissed.

AEW in its legal motion said it would answer the remaining count after a decision was made regarding the notion. The motion says that the other five counts fail to make a viable claim or are preempted by the Copyright Act. The 10-page memorandum filed by AEW can be seen in Thurston’s below tweets.

– Mickie James is injured and won’t be able to compete at Impact Wrestling’s “Sacrifice” tomorrow night.

James was scheduled to defend the Impact Knockouts World Championship against rival Jordynne Grace.

The title situation will be addressed during the PPV.

Due to an injury, @MickieJames will be unable to compete at Sacrifice. We will give an update and address the Knockouts World Title situation tomorrow night at Sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/BPq6HLF1DG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 24, 2023