News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas with more WrestleMania 39 build.

The Mysterio Family will be on tonight’s show as Dominik Mysterio looks to get his mother to approve his WrestleMania match with his father. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will also be in action as he faces LA Knight. Cody Rhodes will be on tonight’s show to wrestle his first blue brand TV match since 2016 as he goes up against Ludwig Kaiser. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are advertised for tonight’s show, but Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not. Others advertised are Sami Zayn and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* More build to WrestleMania 39

* Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight

* The Mysterio Family will appear as Dominik Mysterio asks his mom for permission to wrestle his dad at WrestleMania