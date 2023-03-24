News for Monday’s go-home Raw

WWE has announced a new top match and segment for the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of RAW.

Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa interrupted a promo from Cody Rhodes on tonight’s SmackDown, and revealed that Sikoa vs. Rhodes will take place on Monday’s RAW. Monday’s match will be Rhodes’ final bout before he challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Reigns will also be on the go-home SmackDown to confront Rhodes.

WWE also announced that a special edition of Miz TV will be held on Monday’s RAW. The Miz will welcome the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch, along with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, as his guests. They will be there to discuss the WrestleMania 39 match against Damage CTRL.

Here is the updated line-up for Monday’s WrestleMania 39 go-home RAW from the Footprint Center in Phoenix-

* The RAW go-home build for WrestleMania 39

* Brock Lesnar vs. Omos weigh-in for WrestleMania 39

* The Miz hosts a special edition of Miz TV with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, WWE Hall of Famer Lita and Becky Lynch, along with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa