MLW is coming to Premier Streaming Network

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

“MLW Underground Wrestling” to be shown internationally on PSN

Premier Streaming Network (PSN) is now the international streaming home for Major League Wrestling (MLW), the fastest growing wrestling league in the world.

Starting this Sunday, March 26, PSN will stream new episodes of MLW’s flagship series “MLW Underground Wrestling” every Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET to their international audience 5 days after they air on REELZ in the United States. The first 6 episodes of MLW Underground are available today for international Premier Plus subscribers, and the agreement also includes MLW’s biggest event of the year Battle RIOT V.

MLW Underground Wrestling represents a new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans, featuring an electrifying mix of world class fighters including MLW World Champion Alex Hammerstone, “The Certified G” Real1, Women’s Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie, National Openweight Champion John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and more.

Said MLW COO and EVP, Wrestling Operations Jared St. Laurent, “Fans around the world will finally have a chance to join the MLW Underground, where MLW’s biggest fights take place. Premier Streaming Network has a great team and platform with an international reach that is a perfect fit.”

Said PSN President Paul Owen, “We are incredibly excited to be working with Major League Wrestling and to give their international fans a new way to consume their product on Premier Streaming Network. MLW always delivers an action-packed show. We look forward to combining PSN’s user experience and technology with MLW’s talent and production to give international fans a can’t miss show to enjoy.”

Said PSN Vice President of Programing and Creative Development Josh Shernoff, “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Major League Wrestling to our Premier Wrestling lineup for international fans. With the addition of MLW Underground to Premier Plus, we are able to offer our subscribers even more premium content. The shared passion for the industry and aligned approaches to this deal make MLW and PSN a great match. We can’t wait for our fans around the globe to experience the excitement of MLW Underground every week, exclusively on Premier Streaming Network.”

Premier Streaming Network’s and PSN’s Premier+ SVOD service give subscribers full access to over 2000 hours of content including wrestling libraries from Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), ECWA, WrestlePro, WrestlePro Alaska, Great Lakes Championship Wrestling, World 1 Wrestling, Frontline Pro Wrestling, with more events and promotions being added throughout the year. In addition, Premier+ members will see PSN original programming like shows from Chop Sports and podcasts like ‘The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish,’ and ‘The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.’

Premier Streaming Network is available on a full suite of platforms and devices including Web, iOS and Android mobile web and desktop, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and many Smart TV’s.

To keep up with all the latest Premier Streaming Network announcements, including live event schedules, follow PSN on social media:

Twitter: @WatchOnPremier

Facebook: Premier Streaming Network

Instagram: @PremierStreamingNetwork