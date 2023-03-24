LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package on recent happenings in the Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos feud. We cut to the standard SmackDown intro.

– We’re now live from the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Nevada as Michael Cole welcomes us. We see the packed crowd cheering and they are riled up for the show. Cole is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. He hypes WrestleMania 39 and tonight’s penultimate episode.

Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Kaiser

We go right to the ring and out comes Cody Rhodes to a big pop and pyro. Samantha Irvin does the introductions as Rhodes marches to the ring, stopping to sign for a few fans. Rhodes hits the ring and poses to more pyro. We see Ludwig Kaiser already waiting in the ring with Giovanni Vinci, but no sign of WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

The bell rings and they lock up. Kaiser takes it to the corner and works Rhodes over. Cody with a long vertical suplex as fans cheer him on. Rhodes looks to capitalize but he’s distracted by Paul Heyman strolling out to the stage.

Fans boo Heyman as he walks out to the stage. Kaiser tries to take advantage of the distraction but Rhodes drops him and then hits a running knee to the face. Rhodes looks back at Heyman, then turns his attention to Kaiser again. Fans chant “Cody!” as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Heyman watches as Kaiser drops Rhodes for a 2 count. Kaiser mounts Cody with punches as fans boo and Vinci looks on from ringside. We see how Cody hit a superplex during the break. Kaiser works Cody over in the corner, then goes to wrap his leg around the ring post but Cody kicks him away.

Cody fights Kaiser around the ringside area, unloading against the top of the announce table. Cody brings it back in and but Kaiser blocks the Cody Cutter. Kaiser with a knee to the face for 2. Fans rally for Cody to make a comeback but Kaiser chokes him on the middle rope as the referee warns him. Vinci with a cheap shot to Cody while the referee isn’t looking.