Impact Wrestling Sacrifice Live Recap

Follow along with the Starman as he recaps the Impact Wrestling Sacrifice pay-per-view, which takes place live at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario.

A video package that highlights tonight’s matches is aired. We then see an arial shot of St. Clair College before heading into the sold out arena and we head into the first match of the night.

Match 1: Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

The two shake hands and quickly go back and forth with a series of reversals and counters. The announce team then state that Mickey James will not be competing tonight due to injury. They also announce that Josh Alexander is also out with a triceps tear and will be relinquishing the Impact World Championship after a record 335-day reign. Back to the action, the match slows down as Bailey and Gresham trade grappling and mat maneuvers to try to wear each other down.

Gresham then gains the advantage and begins to focus on Bailey’s legs and even refuses to break a leg lock once Bailey got a rope break. Bailey doesn’t take the long hold too well and begins to connect with a flurry of kicks as Gresham rolls out to the floor. Bailey then lands a moonsault out to the floor and rolls Gresham back into the ring. Gresham is able to regain control with a drop toe hold and continues to methodically work over both of Bailey’s legs.

Gresham picks up a couple of near falls after landing some strikes, but Bailey is able to counter with a dropkick from the middle rope. Bailey then picks up a near fall after hitting a running Shooting Star Press. Gresham is able to recover and plants Bailey with a DDT and continues to work over Bailey’s legs. Bailey tries to fight back, but Gresham locks in a Figure Four, which gets a few near falls. Bailey is finally able to roll both of them to the ropes the break the hold.

While on the apron, Bailey kicks Gresham into the ring post and then connects with a flip knee drop onto Gresham on the apron. Bailey then heads to the top, but Gresham recovers and pulls him down before dropping Bailey’s knee on the apron. The try to keep each other from entering the ring, but they both make it back in before the count of 10. The two then trade some quick pin attempts until Bailey misses with the Ultimate Weapon. Gresham then locks in another Figure Four, but Bailey reverses it and makes Gresham tap out.

Winner: Mike Bailey defeated Jonathan Gresham by submission.

Brian Myers said his first reign as the Impact Digital Media Champion was epic and his next reign will be even better. Moose then comes out and says he was going to help him win the championship. Santino Marella comes in and says he heard what Moose just said and he is forbidden to be ringside.

