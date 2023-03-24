Horrible WWE Injuries That Changed The Game

The world of pro wrestling is amongst the most dangerous in the world. Sometimes wrestlers have suffered injuries that can only be described as horrifying.

The Most Horrifying Injuries In WWE History

There is no question that the world of pro wrestling is extremely demanding. Athletes are required to be in top form, and at peak fitness, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This in itself can result in injuries. Add to this demanding schedule that phenomenally dangerous stunts are also required and we have a recipe for disaster.

Some horrific injuries have occurred in WWE/WWF history. This list isn’t to glorify those injuries, but simply to pay respect to the men that put their bodies on the line for entertainment.

SmackDown 1999

Amongst the worst injuries ever sustained in WWE occurred during SmackDown 1999. Droz, known by his pseudonym Puke at the time, broke vertebrae in his neck after being dropped on his head. The move to be performed was the running power-bomb, but wrestler D’Lo slipped and dropped Droz on his head. After hours of surgery, it was announced that Droz would be paralyzed from the neck down.

Triple H Versus Stone Cold

In 2001 Triple H went up against the legendary Stone Cold Steve Austin.

But Stone Cold certainly wasn't there for gambling entertainment; he was there to deliver a world of hurt to his opponent. Only, in this case, it all went a bit too far. During a particularly climactic moment, Triple H tore the quad in his leg mid-match, only to insist on finishing the match.

But Stone Cold certainly wasn’t there for gambling entertainment; he was there to deliver a world of hurt to his opponent. Only, in this case, it all went a bit too far. During a particularly climactic moment, Triple H tore the quad in his leg mid-match, only to insist on finishing the match.

Sid Vicious Leg Fracture

The video of this unbearably painful injury has been floating around the internet for decades. During a matchup between Scott Steiner and Jeff Jarett, Sid Vicious jumped from the top rope to deliver a kick. Upon landing Sid’s leg suffered multiple compound fractures. The injuries were so severe that the wrestler had to have a steel rod permanently implanted into his leg.

Austin’s Broken Neck

The second time the WWE Legend makes the list, only in this case he happens to be on the receiving end of the injury. This is another video that has been floating around for decades, showing the moment that Stone Cold Steve Austin fractured his neck.

After Owen Hart failed to get high enough off the mat for a pile driver, Austin’s head hit early and was wrenched to the side. Austin was temporarily paralyzed, but did eventually recover and wrestle again.

Joe Mercury’s Broken Nose

The last on the list, but the most visually graphic. Armageddon 2006’s injury is another that has been passed around the internet countless times.

During a ladder match, Jeff Hardy jumped from the top rope onto a see-sawing ladder, with the intention being that the ladder would spring up into the faces of Nitro and Mercury. Mercury failed to block, allowing the ladder to hit him square in the face and break his nose.