Bobby Lashley/WrestleMania notes

Bobby Lashley is teasing a WrestleMania 39 match against some other potential opponent.

As noted earlier, the planned Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt match is still up in the air as Wyatt is not cleared to compete due to some sort of physical issue. He has missed several recent live events. Lashley took to Twitter on Thursday and mentioned how he will face “someone” on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“9 days until the All-Mighty takes over @SoFiStadium! Someone is getting the ass-kicking of a lifetime. I’m fresh and ready for a fight! #WrestleMania,” he wrote.

A new report from WrestleVotes notes that WWE does have a back-up plan for Lashley, and that he will be on the card in some form. There’s talk of having Lashley work a match/segment with LA Knight, and that WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin may be involved as well. Knight has been teasing a LA Knight WrestleMania moment for weeks, while Austin said just this week that WWE has not called him for an appearance.

Wyatt and Uncle Howdy have not been at recent WWE TV tapings. WWE has not mentioned Lashley vs. Wyatt on TV since the March 6 RAW. Wyatt hasn’t appeared since the February 27 RAW in a pre-taped segment. Howdy last appeared on SmackDown for the March 3 episode, with Lashley. Howdy was at one point booked for the March 6 RAW, but he did not appear.