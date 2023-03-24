Black Bart diagnosed with stage four liver cancer

Black Bart, known for his runs in WWE, WCCW, Mid-Atlantic Wrestling and more, has announced that he’s been diagnosed with cancer. Bart, real name Rick Harris, posted to his Facebook account to announce that he will begin chemotherapy for stage four liver cancer soon.

Harris wrote:

“Well I’m not quite sure where to start except to just spit it out the way I usually do. I don’t want rumors so here’s the truth. I was diagnosed today with stage 4 colon cancer that has also spread to my liver. I am not the kind to just roll over and play dead so you all should know that I will fight it with all I have in me. Since I am a child of God and He is in my heart always I believe I have a head start. I will see the oncologist next week and start chemotherapy ASAP. The main thing I ask from my Facebook people is for prayer because I believe we can all use extra prayers. I will post updates when I have them.”