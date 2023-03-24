3/23/23 ROH HonorClub Results

– Shane Taylor defeated Silas Young in a hard hitting singles match

– Billie Starkz def. Miranda Alize.

– Brian Cage defeated Tony Deppen. After the match, The Embassy attack Tony Deppen until Ar Fox, Christian Blake and Metalik show up to help

– Matt Taven defeated Darius Martin

– Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) defeated Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal.

– Claudio Castagnoli sits with Eddie Kingston and says he doesn’t believe Eddie is an honorable person. The reason why he didn’t accept his challenge was because he is worried that Eddie Kingston will have a pity a party party, blame everyone that he lost and seclude like he always does. Kingston tells him that he deserves a shot and he will prove him wrong. Claudio accepts just to prove Eddie hasn’t changed.

– La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH & Dralistico defeated Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams

– Skye Blue defeated Lady Frost

– The Team of Christian Blake, AR Fox amd Metalik defeated The Trustbusters. As soon as the match ended The Embassy attacked Christian Blake, AR Fox and Metalik sending a message!

– Mark Briscoe defeated Tony Neese

– ROH World Television Championship Match: Samoa Joe defeated Cheeseburger.

– Samoa Joe started the show by having an open Challenge for the ROH TV Championship and tell Mark Briscoe to watch closely because he’s going show him how their match will end

source: Pro Wrestling & MMA News