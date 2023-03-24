3/23/23 Impact Wrestling Recap

by Himanshu Doi and Wrestlinginc.com

Match 1: Kon, Angels & Sami Callihan vs Kushida & The Motor City Machine Guns

Kon starts against Kushida and Kushida can’t take down Kon, so Shelley tags himself in and they double team him but Kon takes them both down with the clothesline. Kon tags to Deaner who gets double teamed by Shelley and Sabin. Deaner tags to Alan Angels. Shelley gets Angels in an armwringer. Shelley tags to Kushida who gets Angels in a stretch. Shelley grabs Angels outside the ring and Kushida hits a running dropkick. Tag to Sabin who gets a neckbreaker from Angels. Angels tags to Deaner. Kushida gets the tag who hits a crossbody and a Pele Kick on Deaner. Shelley and Kushida double team on Kushida to hit a basement dropkick. Kushida takes The Design out with a crossbody outside the ring as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Shelley kicks Kushida by accident. Angels hits a German Suplex on Kushida followed by a Spinebuster by Angels and a Frog Splash by Angels for two. Kon tags in and Angels and Deaner hit a Double Doomsday Device on Kushida and a cover gets broken up. Time Machine team up to hit a double basement dropkick on Angels. Sabin hits a cutter on Deaner. Sabin was about to kick Deaner but Callihan gets in the way and Sabin and Shelley kick Callihan. Sabin clears out The Design on the outside with a suicide dive. Kushida gets a Hoverboard Lock on Angels and he taps.

Result: Kushida & The Motor City Machine Guns def. Kon, Angels & Sami Callihan by submission

The Coven with a vignette where she says Rosemary called her a charlatan and asks if she looks like a fraud. Kilynn King says the moment Rosemary shook her hand, her fate was sealed. Taylor Wilde says the proof is in the results, The Coven are the champions.

A Raj Singh vignette and he says Las Vegas has been good to them. He now goes by the name Champagne Singh.

A backstage promo with Eddie Edwards and Kenny King and Eddie says the only way to take out PCO is to look to the past. King says they realized they are family. PCO was never family. He says at Sacrifice, the family joins together and they’ll put his dead ass on ice.4

Match 2: Savannah Evans vs Deonna Purrazzo

Savannah Evans hits a big boot and hip toss for two. Deonna Purrazzo takes Evans down with a hurrancanrana and hits a dropkick to her on the outside. Purrazzo is distracted by Gisele and Evans throws her into the steel steps as we go to commercial.

Back from commercial and Savannah has the upper hand on Deonna. Savannah hits a butterfly suplex for two. Savannah hits a snap suplex for two. Savannah gets a chinlock on Deonna but she gets out of it. Deonna clotheslines Savannah and gets the Fujiwara Armbar but Savannah gets to the ropes. Deonna tries to whip Savannah to the corner but Savannah counters into a Northern Lights Suplex for two. Deonna tries to go for a piledriver on Savannah but Gisele distracts her. She tries to run into her but Jai Vidal grabs Deonna and Savannah looks to kick her but Deonna gets out of the way and Savannah kicks Vidal. Deonna hits the Crucifix Bomb for the win.

Result: Deonna Purrazzo def. Savannah Evans by pinfall

After the match, Gisele, Vidal and Savannah attack Deonna. Savannah hits the Full Nelson Slam.

The Death Dollz are backstage and Havok asks how they can lose when Rosemary has magic. Taya says they decided not to have anything to do with magic. Havok says Taya decided that. Havok says she will go take care of The Coven herself and leaves. Rosemary tells Taya to go calm her down.

Havok goes to look for them and finds a coffin that is emanating light. Taya comes up behind her and tells her to stay away from the light. A hand comes out from inside of the coffin and pulls in Taya.

Match 3: Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich vs Tommy Dreamer and Mickie James

Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer start off and Bully challenges Mickie to tag in. Bully tags to Masha. Mickie hits punches in Masha. Masha hits a chop on Mickie but Mickie takes her down with the Lou Thesz Press. Masha hits a spin kick and tags to Bully Ray. Bully Ray teases an elbow but Mickie gets out of the way tags to Dreamer. Dreamer gets an armwringer but Bully hits an elbow and tags to Masha. Bully hits a scoop slam on Masha onto Dreamer for two. Dreamer tags out to Mickie. Bully teases using a kendo stick but throws it out. Bully tags to Masha who throws Mickie around by the hair and hits a penalty kick for two. Masha whips Mickie into the corner but Mickie counters into a hurrancanrana and a neckbreaker. Mickie and Masha tag out and Dreamer hits punches on the corner turnbuckle and hits a cutter to pin but Masha breaks it up and Mickie hits a Lou Thesz Press off the top onto Masha. Mickie and Dreamer hit stereo Bionic Elbows on Masha and Bully. Tommy and Mickie hit the Team 3D Diving Headbutt on Bully, leading to Bully shouting “My balls”. Tommy Dreamer calls for tables. They go for tables but Masha hits a running crossbody on Mickie and Bully hits a low blow on Dreamer while the referee is distracted and hits a piledriver for the pin.

Result: Bully Ray and Masha Slamovich def. Tommy Dreamer and Mickie James by pinfall

After the match, Bully Ray is about to powerbomb Mickie James onto a table but Jordynne Grace shows up and hits him from the back with a kendo stick, but it has no effect on Bully. Jordynne goes for the spear but Bully moves out of the way and Grace spears Mickie James.

Rich Swann and Kazarian are backstage and Rich Swann tells Kazarian that maybe Josh sees him as a non-threat. Kazarian says this is bothering him so he should squash this with Josh.

Rich Swann goes to Josh’s locker room but finds Maclin. Swann asks him what he’s doing with Josh’s stuff. Maclin tells him to calm down and maybe Josh knows he’s there.

Match 4: Joe Hendry and Dirty Dango vs Moose and Brian Myers

Hendry and Dango cuts promos before the match. Myers starts but immediately hides in the corner when Hendry approaches. Myers applies a headlock but gets run over with shoulder blocks. Dango tags in and covers. Moose gets the tag, which prompts Dango to dance a little. Dango hits chest chops and then punches to the head. Moose reverses it and does corner spears before tagging out. Dango lands a suplex and then a tornado DDT. Hendry and Dango double clothesline Moose.

After the break, Dango and Myers take turns with offense until Myers gets him down for a headlock. Dango tries to roll him up but Moose breaks it up as the legal man. Moose suplexes Dango and knocks Hendry down. Myers with knee drops on Dango. Moose returns to apply more holds to keep Dango grounded. Hendry finally gets the tag and takes Myers down with a flurry of offense, including a cutter. Moose tosses Dango out and then spears Hendry. Myers hits Roster Cut on Hendry for the win.

Winners: Brian Myers & Moose

Alexander walks into his locker room to find Swann, who informs him Maclin was going through his stuff. Josh is confused by everything.

Josh Alexander addresses Steve Maclin

Josh enters the ring with a mic. He highlights Maclin’s two-year journey to get to the spot of being number one contender. Josh says he’s not ducking Maclin, he’s always been in the ring answering challenges. Maclin comes out and says he is afraid of failure. He’s afraid of losing to Josh and going right back to the bottom. Maclin shows footage of how he’s been watching Josh’s defenses for months from behind the curtain.

Maclin reiterates that he’s obsessed with winning the world title. Josh admits he may have underestimated him, but that changes nothing about him being a fighting champ. Josh says why wait for Rebellion. Maclin declines, knowing that Kushida will challenge Josh first at Multiverse United in a week.