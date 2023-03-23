WWE unveils brand new SummerSlam logo for Detroit

WWE has unveiled a new logo for SummerSlam this year, paying tribute to the automotive industry in Detroit.

The completely new artwork looks like a car logo, with polished chrome, blue, and white colors and “fire” coming out from the bottom of the two S letters like an exhaust pipe.

The show will take place from Ford Field on Saturday, August 5. This is the first WWE premium live event at Ford Field since WrestleMania 23.

Tickets for SummerSlam will go on sale Friday, April 14, 2023, via Ticketmaster.com.