Undertaker on refusing autographs when spending time with family

During a recent interview with The Bet Las Vegas, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker discussed turning down autographs and pictures from fans when he’s spending time with his family or his son taking part in sport activities. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Undertaker on not wanting to sign autographs while his son is playing sports: “My kids play sports and it becomes a thing every weekend. People will come up and [say,] ‘Hey can I have [an autograph or a picture]?’ I appreciate you being a fan, but I’m not Undertaker [right now]. I’m dad this weekend and hopefully you understand that.”

On most fans being respectful of time with his family: “I’d say 95% of the people really do understand. Occasionally, you get somebody that is just so entitled that they feel like you’re a dick. If you don’t understand, then I guess I am.”