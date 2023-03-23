Steve Austin on how retirement is going

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin recently spoke with NBC Los Angeles at a WWE 2K23 event and commented on how retirement is going. He said-

“You have to understand that I retired in 2003, so it’s been a long time, so I’m over it. But when I walked away from the business of Sports Entertainment I endeavored into other things: I work with Kawasaki motor sports on the side by side division, I’m in the beer business, and I do other things. Coming back to do something from time to time is fine, because I love my relationship with WWE, but my days in the ring are done… although, I did do the main event at WrestleMania last year in Dallas, but that was kind of a fluke and we pulled it off. It’s good to be back and see some of the faces. I’m looking forward to the guys I’m going to see tonight, but I’ve been gone for a long time, and I do not miss it.”