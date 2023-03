After a 6 year hiatus Stacy Keibler has returned to Twitter.

Hi 💛 Been busy the last few years as a mother, wife and raising my kids, but excited to be back and reconnect! pic.twitter.com/op5VGtlLi3 — Stacy Keibler (@StacyKeibler) March 23, 2023

In the six years since her last post, Keibler birthed two children into her family to go along with her oldest daughter. She has been married to her husband Jared Pobre since 2014.