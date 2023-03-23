Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation & Rampage tapings from 3/22

— AEW taped the Monday 3/27 Dark:Elevation episode tonight in Independence, MO before Dynamite. Here are spoilers-

-Tony Nese & Ari Daivari defeated Campbell Myers & Lane Summers

-Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose defeated Briar & Sage Hale

-Willow Nightingale defeated Maggie Lee

-Big Bill & Lee Moriarty defeated Zack Clayton & Cyclino Anaya

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Tootie Lynn. After the match, Athena attacked Lynn but Emi Sakura made the save

-Matt Hardy, Ethan Page & Isiah Kassidy defeated Serpentico, Luther & Angelico

-Riho defeated Diamante

— AEW also taped the Saturday 3/25 Rampage episode tonight after Dynamite ended. Here are spoilers-

-AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs retained over Penta

-Ricky Starks called out Juice Robinson and they brawled around

-AEW World Trios Champion Brody King defeated Jake Hager. Anna Jay attacked Julia Hart

-Taya Valkyrie defeated Leila Grey. Taya hit Mark Sterling with Road 2 Valhalla after the match

-The Acclaimed defeated The Kingdom