Spoilers: AEW Dark:Elevation & Rampage tapings from 3/22
— AEW taped the Monday 3/27 Dark:Elevation episode tonight in Independence, MO before Dynamite. Here are spoilers-
-Tony Nese & Ari Daivari defeated Campbell Myers & Lane Summers
-Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose defeated Briar & Sage Hale
-Willow Nightingale defeated Maggie Lee
-Big Bill & Lee Moriarty defeated Zack Clayton & Cyclino Anaya
-ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Tootie Lynn. After the match, Athena attacked Lynn but Emi Sakura made the save
-Matt Hardy, Ethan Page & Isiah Kassidy defeated Serpentico, Luther & Angelico
-Riho defeated Diamante
— AEW also taped the Saturday 3/25 Rampage episode tonight after Dynamite ended. Here are spoilers-
-AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs retained over Penta
-Ricky Starks called out Juice Robinson and they brawled around
-AEW World Trios Champion Brody King defeated Jake Hager. Anna Jay attacked Julia Hart
-Taya Valkyrie defeated Leila Grey. Taya hit Mark Sterling with Road 2 Valhalla after the match
-The Acclaimed defeated The Kingdom