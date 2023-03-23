Schiavone says QTV will turn Harley Cameron into a star

AEW began airing QTV last week on Dynamite, and Tony Schiavone says that the segments are set to make Harley Cameron into a star. Cameron appeared in the TMZ-style segment on last week’s show, which saw QT Marshall playing the Harvey Levin role alongside Powerhouse Hobbs, Cameron, and Aaron Solo. Speaking about the segment on AdFreeShows‘ What Happened When, Schiavone said that Cameron is destined to be a big name.

“The girl Harley [Cameron] is going to be a big star; there’s no question in my mind,” Schiavoni stated (per Wrestling Inc). “This is obviously a rip-off and some of the jokes that they have in there are going to be fun.”

Schiavone also noted that his son Matt was the person sitting next to Cameron, saying that when he told his wife about it, all she asked was, “Is he going to take a bump?”

Harley Cameron competed in matches on AEW Dark, and is also a singer who teamed up with Shotzi and Scarlett Bordeaux for a Halloween-themed music video for “I Put a Spell On You.”